PRW Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October makes up approximately 1.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $6,116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at $5,130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 73,166 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at $4,143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 501.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 51,059 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FOCT traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 73,077 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76.

