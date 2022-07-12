PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SDY stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.29. 34,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,825. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

