PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,671,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 170,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 2,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

