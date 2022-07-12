PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,108 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 609,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,752,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

