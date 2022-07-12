PRW Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31,770.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,179. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

