PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJUL. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $4,213,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 180.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter.

FJUL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. 5,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,614. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.71.

