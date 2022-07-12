Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PULM opened at $4.63 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.10). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

