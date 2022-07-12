Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 12,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

