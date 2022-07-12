Quant Price Reaches $80.81 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Quant has a market capitalization of $975.55 million and $85.73 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $80.81 or 0.00416426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.30 or 0.02104164 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005650 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

