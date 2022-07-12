Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 10164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of C$26.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

