RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

