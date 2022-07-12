Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.29.

NYSE:O opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

