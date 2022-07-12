ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 63% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.02 million and $10,754.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

