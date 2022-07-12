reflect.finance Trading Down 9.3% This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $70,232.38 and approximately $103.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,515.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002820 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,438,544 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

