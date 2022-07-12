ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) PT Lowered to $10.00

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SOL. StockNews.com lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,315. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $317.57 million, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 145,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $671,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,322,148.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 344,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,638.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

