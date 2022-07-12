Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading 3.7% Higher

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.11. 3,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,070,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.
The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 72,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.