Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RHUHF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised Richelieu Hardware from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.