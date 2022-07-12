Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$44.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$36.62 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$32.35 and a 12-month high of C$51.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.98 per share, with a total value of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,400 shares in the company, valued at C$328,812. Also, Director Richard Lord purchased 2,850 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,744.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,222,942 shares in the company, valued at C$147,795,368.70. Insiders have acquired 7,350 shares of company stock worth $262,981 in the last three months.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

