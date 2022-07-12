Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.08. The company had a trading volume of 132,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The company has a market cap of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average is $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

