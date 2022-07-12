Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.43.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.79. 40,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,166. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $203.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

