Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 548,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,436,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

