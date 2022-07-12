Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,343. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

