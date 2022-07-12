Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 270,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,019,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

