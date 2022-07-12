Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.41. 220,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average of $173.64. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.