Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 96,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.87.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $128.70. 11,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,787. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

