Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Lowered to “Hold” at Fundamental Research

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Fundamental Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.72 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 350.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Rio2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark downgraded Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of CVE:RIO traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 143,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,954. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rio2 has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.61.

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rio2 will post 0.0623333 earnings per share for the current year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

