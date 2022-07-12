Rise Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.00 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Rise has a market capitalization of $175,794.02 and approximately $50.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 200,145,983 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

