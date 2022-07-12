RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 29th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:OPP opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

