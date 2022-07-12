RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 29th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:OPP opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $16.36.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
