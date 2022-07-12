Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

RMM stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

