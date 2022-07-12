RMPL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (RMPL) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $106,234.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One RMPL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.98 or 1.00088658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002828 BTC.

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

