Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.18.

NYSE ROK opened at $200.84 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.94.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

