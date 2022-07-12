ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.25 million and $824,028.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

