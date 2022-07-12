Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,500 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661,125 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,787,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,917,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,552,000 after purchasing an additional 374,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,492,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. 13,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

