Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,286,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.73. 13,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.