Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.49.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $687.82. 453,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,607,242. The firm has a market cap of $712.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

