Round Rock Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.55. 14,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,765. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

