Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,852,000 after purchasing an additional 788,764 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 374,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 233,107 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,177,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,916,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 83,380 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

