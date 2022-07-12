Round Rock Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after buying an additional 5,745,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after buying an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after buying an additional 1,236,935 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after buying an additional 962,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 712,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after buying an additional 353,230 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,369. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17.

