Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

EOS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,908. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.