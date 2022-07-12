Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.71. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,323. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.