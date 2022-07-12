Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,905. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.85.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Loop Capital lowered their target price on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

