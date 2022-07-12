Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($11.89) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($10.70) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($13.61) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($12.79) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,032.57 ($12.28).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 927.80 ($11.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 937.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 936.22. The company has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2,016.96. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.92).

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.23) per share, for a total transaction of £15,264.48 ($18,154.71).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

