RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 6.4%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.02. 9,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,750,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RES. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,997,951.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,801,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,289,595.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $7,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,040,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in RPC by 17.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

