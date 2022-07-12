Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 6.9%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 7,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 397,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $849.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 122,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 610.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

