Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

SABR opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Sabre has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

