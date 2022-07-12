Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

