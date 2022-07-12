Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 1,498 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $240.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.66. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

