Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of -208.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($136.77) to £120 ($142.72) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £130 ($154.61) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

