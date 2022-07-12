Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $13.40 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $200.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.18 and a 200-day moving average of $225.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

