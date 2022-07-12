Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $462,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,716,000 after buying an additional 257,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $389,956,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NYSE:KKR opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

